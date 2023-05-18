ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Alexander Traylor, 71, has been charged after a Wednesday morning DUI crash that seriously injured a pedestrian, damaged a business, and caused a power outage.

The crash occurred in the 2600 block of 11th Street around 10:40 am, according to Rockford Police. Traylor was reportedly driving north bound on 11th Street and crossed over into the south bound lane before striking a telephone pole.

Traylor’s Chevrolet Avalanche then hit Turbo Trade Center, 2635 11th Street, a pedestrian, and a Toyota Sienna parked nearby.

The pedestrian, a 58-year-old man, sustained compound fractures to both legs and was transported to OSF St. Anthony Medical Center. The man faces double leg amputation, according to police reports.

Photo: Winnebago County Jail

According to the police report, Traylor told officers he didn’t remember the crash. He was transported to Swedish American Hospital for treatment. Blood and urine tests conducted by the hospital showed Traylor tested positive for methadone and cannabis.

The Rockford resident was charged with one count of driving under the influence and three counts of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol involving great bodily harm.

He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail and held without bond.