ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A pedestrian was struck by a school bus in downtown Rockford on Wednesday.

According to Rockford Police, the crash happened at the intersection of Jefferson and Winnebago around 10:30 a.m.

The victim was said to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash but was taken to a local hospital.

Police have asked that motorists avoid the area, which was blocked to local traffic.