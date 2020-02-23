Pedestrian hit in serious crash, Peru police say

PERU, Ill. (WTVO) — On Saturday night around 7 p.m., Peru Police officers were called to a vehicle verses pedestrian traffic crash.

Officers say that when they arrived on the scene, the victim was found on the middle of the roadway, about 20 feet away from the crosswalk with serious injuries. First responders treated the man on scene before he was transferred to a trauma center in Peoria. He was later identified as a 62-year-old male from Peru.

Officers also saw a 2016 black Ford stopped with a crack in the driver’s side corner of the windshield as well as driver’s side front end damage.

Six juveniles were inside the vehicle, all from Peru. It was later determined that the teens had just left a high school dance prior to the incident.

On Saturday Evening February 22, 2020, at approximately 7:01 pm, Peru Police Officers were dispatched to the intersection of 4th Street and Pike Street for a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian traffic crash.

The driver of the vehicle was issued a traffic citation for graduated license violation//unlawful number of passengers, as well as citation for failure to exercise due care//striking pedestrian.

Investigators did not see any signs of impairment or intoxication and say that alcohol and/or drugs did not play a role in this crash.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

