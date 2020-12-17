Pedestrian in critical condition after accident on E. State Street

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Around 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Rockford police officers responded to the 7300 block of E. State Street for a report of a pedestrian hit.

Officials say the person is in critical condition and was rushed to the nearest hospital.

Police say the person behind the wheel stayed on scene and is not believed to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

