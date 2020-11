ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police shut down part of East State Street last night to investigate a crash.

Police said a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle, but they are in stable condition.

It happened in the 5300 block of E. State Street. The westbound lanes were blocked off for over an hour.

Avoid westbound lanes of the 5300 block of E. State due to traffic accident. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) November 29, 2020

Police haven’t provided any more details at this time.

