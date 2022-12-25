ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are investigating a traffic crash on Christmas morning after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.
Around 6:49 a.m., police said the person had been hit in the 3200 block of Gilbert Avenue.
The extent of the victim’s injuries was not immediately available, and the incident is under active investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Rockford Police at 815-966-2900 or by leaving an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867 or via the Tip 411 app.