BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) -- Beloit police responded to a report of a 9-year-old child that pointed a gun at the child's family around 4:10 p.m. on Tuesday near the 2700 block of Shopiere Road.

Officials say the child has autism. The family was reportedly chased out of their home by the child, unaware if the gun was real or not. They soon managed to get back into the home and lock the child out.