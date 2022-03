ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — One person is dead after a crash on Rockford’s East Side early Sunday morning.

Police said that all lanes of State Street between New Towne Drive and Easton Parkway were closed just before 1 a.m. A person was hit by a car and later died.

Police said the driver stayed on scene and is helping with the investigation. E. State Street was closed for about six hours, but was back open by Sunday night.