ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Rockford Police shut down a portion of E. State Street Monday night after an accident involving a pedestrian.

The incident occurred at E. State Street and Fairview Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Police have so far not released many details.

There was a truck on the scene with front end damage. E. State Street was closed between Fairview Avenue and Lynmar Court during the investigation.

The 72-year-old male pedestrian later died from his injuries.