ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A pedestrian has been hospitalized after being struck by a car in Rockford.

The incident happened after 9 p.m. in the 4300 block of W. State Street. Rainy conditions may have contributed to the accident.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office said the pedestrian’s injuries were not life-threatening, but they were taken to a local hospital.

The driver was not injured and remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

