Pedestrian victim of fatal Cherry Valley crash identified

CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office has identified 70-year-old Larry Graham as the pedestrian killed in a traffic crash in Cherry Valley on Saturday morning.

The crash happened just before 7 a.m. on Harrison Avenue between Mill Road and the I-39 overpass, according to the Cherry Valley Police Department. Upon arrival, officers found Graham in the road, along with two vehicles that had collided.

The autopsy showed Graham died as a result of injuries suffered in the crash.

The accident remains under investigation and no charges have yet been filed.

