CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Residents hoping to land tickets to Taylor Swift’s concert in Chicago next month should beware of multiple scams.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) said that its “scamtracker” is receiving many complaints about people losing their money in Chicago and other cities where Swift is performing. One person reported that $350 was lost in a Craigslist transaction.

Fraudsters will copy and paste an actual electronic ticket and then see it to purchasers who later get denied at the gate, according to the BBB.

The organization recommended that people purchase tickets at the box office or from a venue’s official site. They should also aways use a credit card.

Swift will be in Chicago June 2-4.