BYRON, Ill. (WTVO) — Officials are warning of a door-to-door scam that is happening in the stateline.

Byron Police said that thieves are posing as public works employees to get inside of homes.

Investigators said that someone in a green and yellow vest, as well as with documents with the City of Byron logo, approached a homeowner and asked to look at something in the backyard.

Police said that another suspect entered the home and took several items during that time.

City workers will sometimes need to access residents’ homes to work on water or sewer equipment, but those repairs are reportedly rare, with appointments being set up in advance.

Byron City worker employees will always display a city-issued ID and arrive in a truck with a large “City of Byron” logo on the door.

Residents should call Byron City Hall, (815) 234‑2762, if a suspicious person comes to their door.