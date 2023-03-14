DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — Dixon Police sent out a warning Tuesday night that thieves are posing as city water workers to get inside homes.

Investigators said that someone in a green and yellow vest, and with documents with the City of Dixon logo, approached a homeowner on S. Galena Avenue Monday afternoon. They asked them to look at something in the back yard.

Police said that another suspect entered the home and took several items during that time.

Officials said that nearby security cameras spotted the crew of five, who were driving a black Ford Edge.

The City of Dixon said that employees will only arrive to residents’ homes in a vehicle that is clearly marked. They will also wear clearly marked uniforms and will not be carrying a two-way radio.

Any information about this case should be given to the Dixon Police Department, (815) 288-4411.