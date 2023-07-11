PEORIA, Ill. (WTVO) — A Peoria-area woman was sentenced on Monday for orchestrating a $750,000 scam in which she stole, assembled and shipped sunglasses while employed at Maui Jim.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office, Erica Lynn Hornof, 36, of Bradford, was employed at Maui Jim as a lead “Frame Repair Trainer.”

In her role, Hornof stole Maui Jim parts from the repair area to make sunglasses, packaged them with a cleaning cloth and warranty card and shipped the fraudulent glasses through the Maui Jim mailroom to two buyers, who sold them on websites.

All told, Hornof was responsible for selling almost 3,000 pairs of sunglasses, each valued at $250, for a total loss of $749,000.

Hornof was sentenced to 12 months and one day of imprisonment and three years of supervised release. She must also pay $125,472.48 in restitution to Maui Jim.