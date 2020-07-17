Perigrene Falcon named Rockford’s official bird

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Rockford now has an official bird.

Mayor Tom McNamara made the announcement that the Peregrine Falcon would be the city’s official fowl on Friday.

The birds were once on Illinois’ threatened and endangered species list, but have been removed.

Rockford Public School student Jackie Kuroda launched a campaign for the designation last year.

“They’re aerial hunters. They stun their prey in the air. So, they don’t really catch fish or anything like that. They’re the fastest bird and they’re the fastest animal alive. They can reach speeds up to 230 miles per hour,” Kuroda said.

In 2018, Winnebago County welcomed its first breeding pair of Peregrine falcons, which set up a nesting site at the top of the Rockford Register Star news tower.

