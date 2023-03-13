CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — The Perryville Road bridge over I-39 and US 20 in Cherry Valley will be closed starting next week.

It is due to a $227 million construction project.

The construction will require a closure of Perryville Road between Mill Road and Armer Drive starting on March 20. A marked detour will offer motorists two options: Harrison Avenue, Mulford Road and Linden Road, or Harrison Avenue and Mill Road.

Motorists should also expect occasional lane closures and shifts on I-39 during construction.

The $8 million Perryville Road project will replace the existing bridge with a new structure that will accommodate the widening of I-39 under the bridge.