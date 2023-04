A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A person was left fighting for their life after crashing into a tree in Rockford early Sunday morning.

Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputies attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Rockton Avenue and Yonge Street around 3:10 a.m., according to the department.

The vehicle fled before crashing into a tree in the area of Ridge Avenue and Vernon Street. The driver was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

THIS STORY IS DEVELOPING…