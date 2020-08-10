Person shot with life-threatening injuries at Rockford motel

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO)–Rockford police responded after shots were fired around the 700 block of Clark Drive early Monday morning.

Officials say they found a victim with life threatening injuries and was later transported to the hospital after their arrival. Police say to avoid the area.

This story is still developing…

