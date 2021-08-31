Petition asks City to install stop light at intersection where East High football player was killed

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 16-year-old Mason Hada, a football player at East High School, was killed in a car crash last Thursday. Now, residents have started a petition to have a stoplight installed at the intersection where he died.

“This accident could have been possibly prevented had there been stoplights somewhere on Broadway near 24th and 28th Streets,” the Change.org petition reads.

Police said the accident happened around 5:30 p.m. on August 26th. Hada was pronounced dead at the scene. The 18-year-old male driver of the second vehicle was also hurt. Police say his injuries are life-threatening, but he is in stable condition.