Petition seeks recall of Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A petition has been started to recall Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz after accusation of fraud and that he stole money from the dead.

The Change.org petition, created by Travis Stockwell, calls upon Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara to remove Hintz.

However, Hintz is an elected representative of Winnebago County, not the City of Rockford, so the Mayor has no legal authority to remove him.

The Winnebago County Board also has no authority to remove Hintz, but unanimously voted to ask him to resign his position. When he did not, the Board, Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office and Winnebago County Sheriff revoked his access to his office and other governmental buildings.

The Illinois Attorney General has accused Hintz of stealing $14,500 in cash belonging to deceased individuals, taking $2,500 from family members of the dead in exchange for county funded cremations, and Hintz and his wife were previously accused of stealing $15,818 in government funds.

Hintz has pleaded not guilty to the charges of theft, forgery and official misconduct and is is due back in court on September 22 in both cases.