BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — There is a change.org petition calling for Boone County to change its new stance on rodeos.

The county board voted to put a temporary ban on animal shows last week. They said that neighbors have complained about the music and traffic from some of the shows.

The petition states that those things can be managed, and organizers believe this is a direct hit upon the Hispanic culture in the county. The ban is for 90 days.

The county created a new “Animal Show Committee,” which is meeting on Monday night to discuss permits.