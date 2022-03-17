ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Petland of Rockford has permanently closed following the adoption of an Illinois law last year that required retailers by pet inventory from rescues and shelters.

A sign, posted to the door of Petland, at 7358 Mid Mall Dr, read “Due to misguided state laws, Illinois pet stores can no longer legally work with licensed and inspected professional breeders.

“Animal rights groups have convinced legislators that requiring pet stores to only source puppies from nonprofit rescues and shelters will close puppy mills. We contend that puppy mills exist in the unlicensed and unregulated world of dog breeders almost exclusively, and do not cross paths with our pet store.”

Illinois lawmakers passed the Animal Welfare Act in 2021.