Pets die in Belvidere apartment fire overnight

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO)–Two cats are killed in a multi-family apartment complex Thursday night, according to Belvidere fire officials.

Crews responded to 610 Whitman Street around 6:40 p.m. after hearing a call about smoke in the apartment’s second floor.

Firefighters searched the first floor and found two cats had died on scene. They also rescued two reptiles. Nobody else was inside at the time.

Responders kept the fire from spreading so all other tenants were able to remain in their apartments. Nobody else was hurt.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Damages estimate to $30,000.

