Rockford receives COVID-19 vaccine, healthcare workers get first shot

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine arrived at Rockford’s Mercyhealth locations today, and the first recipients received the first of two shots today.

Healthcare workers, designated as the first wave to be given the vaccine, lined up at Mercyhealth’s Riverside and Rockton campuses to receive their shot.

Mercyhealth received 1,600 doses of the vaccine to be split between the two hospitals.

The Pfizer vaccine requires ulta-freezing storage, and hospital representatives say today’s doses left the warehouse thawed, so recipients must receive their dosage before the five-day expiration.

“While not all the counties in the region are receiving allocations of vaccine, the vaccine is being utilized in the region to reach healthcare workers and long term care residents that are most at risk as part of the Phase 1a vaccine distribution. As more vaccine becomes available, additional shipments of vaccine will be allocated to continue to meet the priority group populations in additional areas of the region,” the nine county health departments in the Northern Illinois Rockford Region said in a press release.

