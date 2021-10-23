Phase II of Atwood Trails complete in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — You might want to go grab your hiking gear or mountain bike and head out to a newly revamped trail.

Atwood Trails Phase II, 7074 Rydberg Rd, in New Milford Construction is complete. There is about two miles of multi-use natural surface trails for all levels of experience, which run along the Kishwaukee River.

There are some specific trails for hiking only, or downhill mountain biking only.

Rockford Park District officials began the project in May. Phase I of the trails includes four-and-a-half miles of trails as well.

The entire project includes close to 20 miles of paths on both the north and south sides of the Kishwaukee River.