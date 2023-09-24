GREEN BAY, Wis. (WTVO) — Rockford resident Alice Alfredson checked off quite the bucket list item on Sunday, traveling to Lambeau Field with friends Herbert and Paula Meldahl to watch the Green Bay Packers.

“She had one thing left on her bucket list,” said Herbert, “That was going to Lambeau and the Packers game. I happen to have season tickets.”

Alfredson (third from right) with grandson Matt Holm, daughter-in-law Jean Holm, and Herbert Meldahl. Photo: Herbert Meldahl

The 100-year-old never thought she’d make it up to the historic stadium to cheer for her Packers “until he said ‘yes you will,” said Alfredson.

Alfredson, accompanied by her grandson Matt Holm, daughter-in-law Jean Holm and the Meldahls, made the trip north, witnessing a thrilling game in which the home team emerged victorious 18-17.

Alfredson (second from right) with grandson Matt holm, daughter-in-law Jean Holm, and Herbert Meldahl. Photo: Herbert Meldahl

In addition to the action on the field, Alfredson took a hall of fame tour, highlighted by the chance to sit behind the desk of legendary Packers coach Vince Lombardi.

Alfredson behind Vince Lombardi’s desk during the hall of fame tour. Photo: Herbert Meldahl

All in all, the day was a rousing success. “She’s very happy!” said Herbert. “Great way for the game to end!”