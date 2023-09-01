ALGOMA, Wis. (WTVO) — Shipwreck hunters have discovered the intact remains of an 1800’s ship that sank in Lake Michigan and is so well-preserved it still contains the crew’s possessions in its final resting spot just a few miles off the shore near Green Bay.

This July 2023 photo provided by State Historical Society of Wisconsin shows the Trinidad’s intact deck house. Shipwreck hunters have discovered the intact remains of the schooner that sank in Lake Michigan in 1881 and is so well-preserved it still contains the crew’s long-ago possessions in its final resting spot miles from Wisconsin’s coastline. The 156-year-old Trinidad was found in July 2023 in about 270 feet of water off Algoma, Wisconsin, by maritime historians Brendon Baillod and Robert Jaeck using side-scan sonar. (Zach Whitrock, Tamara Thomsen/State Historical Society of Wisconsin via AP

According to the Associated Press, Wisconsin maritime historians Brendon Baillod and Robert Jaeck found the 156-year-old ship in July off Algoma, about 30 miles east of Green Bay, at a depth of approximately 270 feet.

“The wreck is among the best-preserved shipwrecks in Wisconsin waters with her deck-house still intact, containing the crew’s possessions and her anchors and deck gear still present,” according to a Thursday news release.

The ship was carrying coal bound for Milwaukee when it sank about 10 miles off the coast of Algoma on May 13, 1881.

The 140-foot-long (43-meter-long) schooner was built at Grand Island, New York, in 1867 by shipwright William Keefe, and was used primarily in the grain trade between Milwaukee, Chicago and Oswego, New York.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.