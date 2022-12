JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police are hoping the public can help them identify two people suspected in a dognapping incident on Monday.

According to law enforcement, a man and a woman entered the Petland, at 2021 Humes Road, at 3:30 p.m. The woman then stashed a brown Dachshund puppy under her coat and left the store.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ identities is asked to contact Janesville Police at 608-755-3100.