ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Stateline residents are keeping Eyewitness News up-to-date with stories of survival from family and friends in Ukraine.

Joey Clapp, a Rockford pastor who lived and studied in Ukraine, wanted to point one thing out though, and that is how the country has united during this time. He said that families in Ukraine are working together, showing immense pride and support for their home.

“Ukrainian people are people that are united as well as smart, and they’re defending their freedom,” Clapp said.

Stories of survival as Russia continues the attack on Ukraine. Clapp lived and studied in Kyiv, Ukraine’s Capitol, for two years, leaving during the violent protests in 2014 before the Ukrainian Revolution.

He is now sharing the stories of his friends currently fleeing the city.

“There are former teachers of ours that are hunkering in metro stations, hoping to avoid bombs, and then we have friends from the east, from Kharkiv,” Clapp said. “They’re trying to make their way all the way over to Poland, so that’s a very long trip.”

Photo: Peter Dibley

Photo: Peter Dibley

Photo: Joey Clapp Ukrainian citizens take shelter in basement and metro stations during Russian invasion

He said his friends made it to Poland with their car nearly out of fuel, but they are now facing an even bigger challenge.

“They don’t have the proper documentation to be able to leave the country, so they’re hoping they will be granted some sort of refugee status when they get to the front of the line,” Clapp said.

Clapp said that, despite the hardships, Ukrainians are working smart and efficiently, putting up a strong fight against Russian troops.

“Russia thought they were gonna come in and in a few hours invade and occupy Ukraine, and what, are we on day 5 or 6, and we’re still seeing Ukraine resist that invasion,” he said.

Some residents are fleeing the city, many are fighting back and others are seeking shelter in their basements. Clapp said that sitting back and not being able to help has not been easy for him.

“Our friends are literally fleeing for their lives, hiding from Russian military, and yet we’re so comfortable here,” he said.

It is important to remember that not all Russians agree with the invasion, according to Clapp. He asked everyone to be kind and keep Ukraine in their thoughts and prayers.