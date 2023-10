GILBERTS, Ill. (WTVO) — A semitruck fire early Thursday morning caused significant traffic blockage on I-90.

The fire occurred near the intersection of I-90 and Powers Road in Gilberts. The cause of the blaze is currently unknown.

Multiple lanes were blocked off as officials responded to the incident, causing significant back up along the major highway.

The truck reportedly caught fire around 5 a.m., according to NBC 5 Chicago.