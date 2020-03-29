Photos: Tornado damage across Stateline

(WTVO) — One confirmed tornado moved through Ogle County just northeast of Oregon near Stillman Valley around 9:13 p.m. Saturday night. The National Weather Service has reported an extensive damage path which features several homes damaged.

At least one building on German Church Road in Ogle County lost its roof. The area also saw widespread tree damage with numerous trees uprooted.

Several power lines were brought down and numerous roads were blocked by debris.

