Photos: Tornado damage across Stateline

(WTVO) — One confirmed tornado moved through Ogle County just northeast of Oregon near Stillman Valley around 9:13 p.m. Saturday night. The National Weather Service has reported an extensive damage path which features several homes damaged.

Downed power lines and debris from a house hit by a tornado Saturday night. Going back out tomorrow to search for possibly more damage. Tune into @CandiceKing & @MyStateline tomorrow for the latest. 🌪 pic.twitter.com/4Na1CfMY2k — alexis (@alexiscarpello_) March 29, 2020

At least one building on German Church Road in Ogle County lost its roof. The area also saw widespread tree damage with numerous trees uprooted.

Another shot of the #tornado warned storm we encountered near Roseville, IL earlier today! #ILwx pic.twitter.com/yEpzGBVy4I — Joey M. Marino🌪️ (@WxJmar93) March 29, 2020

Damage to barn in Ogle County at the corner of Marrill and Holcomb Rds. Photo: Amy Hansen Ewald. @MyStateline @NWSChicago @MetKDoom @WxJmar93 pic.twitter.com/2795Dk0kGb — Candice King (@CandiceKing) March 29, 2020

Several power lines were brought down and numerous roads were blocked by debris.

