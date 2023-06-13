ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Some of the biggest names in sports like Tom Brady and Lebron James are expanding their horizons, investing in professional pickleball teams.

The sport garnered millions of new players during the pandemic, and now has roughly 36.5 million participants nationwide, growing 158.6 percent since 2020.

Local pickleball instructor Jenn Selchow began playing in gym class at Harlem High School.

“I hadn’t played anywhere after that because there was no place in the community to play,” said Selchow. “In 2009, the Rockford Park District held an open house, so we attended and that’s when I started playing again.”

She said she believes the game helps connect generations through activity.

“Back in 2010, before we had any dedicated courts in Rockford, we ran into some people on the tennis courts,” she said. “There was a gentleman out there with his very young son, maybe 5 years old, trying to play tennis. Very unsuccessfully. So, we taught them pickleball. After I taught that little boy pickleball I knew that’s when I wanted to teach.”

80-year-old Stephen Langley is a familiar face on the courts in the Rockford area. He said he enjoys playing because it keeps him active.

“It’s all ages, all sizes, both sexes,” Langley said. “The stopping and starting is good for my heart.”

After playing, he says there’s only one way to commence a little friendly competition.

“Play for an hour and then go grab a beer,” he said.

At the local courts, there are sign-up sheets to ensure equal playing opportunities. As the list turns over, people of all ages get paired together allowing everyone to meet each other.

“You really make the old people feel young out here playing with them, they love it,” said local player Othman Sahori.

“I enjoy the people,” said Dennis Campbell, another local competitor. “Every day you come out here and learn something new. And you learn something new about the people too.”

Former Rockford Christian tennis coach Tim Ancona and his wife Karen have transitioned their love for playing tennis into playing pickleball. The pair say they’re hoping to share that with the community in their joint project, converting the former Victory Tennis Center in Loves Park into ‘Victory Pickleball’.

“When I was telling my wife I really want to do something in Rockford, we both said the perfect place is Victory,” said Tim.

It’s now a full circle moment after first meeting each other as teenagers decades ago at the facility.

“It’s likely we’ll do some date nights so that you come out on a Friday night and we’ll do some social mixers and things like that,” said Tim. “There’s just so many things that with other sports you don’t do with your spouse that you can with this that makes it so unique.”

Ancona said their plans include creating 15 new indoor courts, a food and beverage area, as well as a place to play arcade games, allowing the community ample opportunity to socialize.

“In terms of the layout, we’re going to get a lot of courts in that allow people to play but when you get done you’ll have something to eat whatever it might be, and we combine all that together,” he said. “And there’s [no other local place] close to doing that.”