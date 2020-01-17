Pickup truck crashes into McHenry Starbucks

MCHENRY, Ill. (WGN/WTVO) — A car crashed into a Starbucks in McHenry causing the building to collapse.

First responders were on the scene after a car smashed into the coffee shop on the 4300 block of West Elm Street around 5 p.m. Thursday.

Officials have blocked off traffic in the area.

McHenry Police say a pickup truck heading westbound on Elm Street ran off the road.

Five people are possibly injured, with two in critical condition, officials said.

