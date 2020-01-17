Pickup truck crashes into McHenry Starbucks

MCHENRY, Ill. (WGN/WTVO) — A car crashed into a Starbucks in McHenry causing the building to collapse.
First responders were on the scene after a car smashed into the coffee shop on the 4300 block of West Elm Street around 5 p.m. Thursday.
Officials have blocked off traffic in the area.
McHenry Police say a pickup truck heading westbound on Elm Street ran off the road.
Five people are possibly injured, with two in critical condition, officials said.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Food Prepping Made Easy With Maximum Performance
- Best Spot To Watch The Game
- Vincent Records and The Times Productions Brings In The Purple Madness Prince Tribute
- RBI’s Has Your Super Bowl Food Covered And Then Some
- You Cannot Miss The Amenities At Wesley Willows
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!