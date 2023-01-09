ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A woman was killed Friday after her car was hit by a pickup truck that crossed the center line, authorities said.

According to the Rockford Police Department, the crash happened at 6:15 p.m. at Springfield Avenue and Safford Road.

Police said the pickup was driven by a 32-year-old man, but his identity was not released and charges were not announced.

Authorities did, however, say the driver of the pickup cross the center line and impacted the woman’s car, of which she was the sole occupant.

She was taken to a local hospital but died of her injuries.

Police have not released the victim’s identity.