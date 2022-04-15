ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Residents living near the Winnebago County Landfill say it is to blame after recent high winds scattered piles of trash along roads.

Dave DeBlauw, who lives a mile from the landfill, which is located at 8403 Lindenwood Road, said he and several other neighbors are fighting with Waste Connections, the management company after they’ve had to pick up blown litter on their properties.

“Even though we know it’s a windy day, there’s gotta be a better way to contain this mess,” DeBlauw said. “They’re constantly picking up the roadways and stuff, but the battles we’re dealing with and using legal channels to try and correct it and try to end this mess.”

Waste Connections district manager, Lacy Ballard, says the company is doing its best to contain the trash.

“We have about ten people working on collecting it, right now, including myself and a lot of members of my staff, and people that we’ve brought in from a temp service. It’s basically ‘all hands on deck’ to try and get it cleaned up as soon as we can,” he said.













Photos: Cindy Bunk

Ballard says the company understands the community’s concerns.

“We want the place to look as good as it can,” he said. “It’s an eyesore for neighbors and we don’t want that. We’re very concerned about their well-being, as well as keeping our facility as clean as we can, and this, obviously, isn’t how we’d like to see it.”

Ballard says the company has ordered 3,500 feed of 8-foot chain link fence to protect the area, but DeBlauw remains skeptical.

“As far as keeping it out of the trees here, it ain’t going to stop that,” he said.

Waste Connections says the fencing should be installed in a week or two.

DeBlauw says the odor from the landfill has improved, but he wishes the littering would, too.