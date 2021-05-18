Pilgrim Baptist Church hosting vaccine clinics in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Winnebago County Health Department wants to raise awareness about another vaccine clinic at a Rockford Church.

It will be on Friday from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Pilgrim Baprist on S. Central Avenue. That’s just south of Montague.

Organizers tell us they hope to improve vaccination rates in minorities. They add they were a little concerned about Tuesday’s low turnout.

“I don’t feel hopeless. I think that we will… our community will show up. The people we’re targeting will eventually come, and they will see that it’s a good thing that we’re asking them to do for the benefit of themselves as well as the community,” said Glennetta Coleman.

Walk-ins are welcomed at the vaccine clinic.