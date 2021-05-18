Pilgrim Baptist Church hosting vaccine clinics in Rockford

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Winnebago County Health Department wants to raise awareness about another vaccine clinic at a Rockford Church.

It will be on Friday from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Pilgrim Baprist on S. Central Avenue. That’s just south of Montague.

Organizers tell us they hope to improve vaccination rates in minorities. They add they were a little concerned about Tuesday’s low turnout.

“I don’t feel hopeless. I think that we will… our community will show up. The people we’re targeting will eventually come, and they will see that it’s a good thing that we’re asking them to do for the benefit of themselves as well as the community,” said Glennetta Coleman.

Walk-ins are welcomed at the vaccine clinic.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories