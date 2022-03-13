ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A vision that started with one pink fire truck has now grown into a greater cause.

“Pink Heals Stephenson County” has brought new meaning to ‘taking a joy ride.’

“It means a lot to ride around with those thousands of signatures knowing that we have given the love, the encouragement, and the hope to those that need it the most,” said president Roxanne Goodman.

Those signatures, visible on a big pink firetruck named “Jessica,” were signed by people with cancer over the years. A group of volunteers with “Pink Heals Stephenson County” brought the community together to show support to those battling. They take “Jessica the Firetruck” on home visits to lift the spirits of local cancer victims.

Misty Piehn is a 10-year survivor turned vice president of the chapter. She described her visit as an emotional experience, saying that it gave her what she needed to keep pushing forward.

“The support is just amazing, it was so amazing that I had to be part of this… so I said ‘where do I sign up? I want to do this, I want to do this for other people,” Piehn said. “‘I need to bring this hope to other people who are fighting too.'”

The organization said that they received “Jessica” last August, allowing them to make more home visits for those in need of support, and they are looking to do even more for those battling cancer.