ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Lines formed outside Rockford-area Target stores Wednesday morning as early bird collectors tried to get their hands on Starbucks’ latest limited edition Stanley cup.

Before the New Year, Target teamed up with trendy drinkware maker Stanley to sell its Target Valentine Day Stanely Quenchers, which are 40-ounce stainless steel reusable, insulated water bottles that came in Target Red and Cosmo Pink.

Stanley has moved into the trend spot previously occupied by YETI and Igloo, and, once upon a time, Thermos. Why? Because of TikTok influencers, of course!

Not to be confused with the NHL’s coveted trophy, drinkware maker Stanley was founded in 1913, and designs its products to keep “your warms warm and your colds cold.”

Target’s collectible tumbler quickly sold out.

Fans quickly scoured online marketplaces in hopes of acquiring the rare mug, with the cups selling for hundreds of dollars on eBay.

However! On January 3rd, Starbucks locations inside some Target stores got exclusive Stanley x Starbucks Winter Pink Cups.

The new tumbler is priced at $49.95 and comes in sparkly pink.

Photo: Joey Aaronson

Shoppers were spotted lining up outside the Rockford and Machesney Park Target for hours before the stores opened, waiting for their chance to nab one of the $50 cups.