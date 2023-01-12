ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Pinnon Meats, at 2324 N. Court, has closed after a 63-year-old woman was shot and killed there on Wednesday.

The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m.

The initial police call summoned officers to a reported armed robbery, but that has not been confirmed by authorities. Investigators have not said if the woman was shot inside or outside the store, or in one of the apartments above.

She was taken to the hospital where the Winnebago County Coroner said she succumbed to her injuries.

Pinnon’s has been in business in Rockford under its current owners since 1982 as a small, neighborhood grocery and butcher shop that specializes in meats, operating under the Independent Grocers Alliance (IGA).

Originally opened by Ken Seal in 1951, the store began as Ken’s Market and was renamed Pinnon’s when Rick Pinnon took over the business in 1976. Another location, at 2787 Milwaukee Road in Beloit, opened in 1994.

In a post to Facebook, the shop said it would be closed temporarily, but did not give an expected reopening date.