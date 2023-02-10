BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Pinnon Meats is set to open a third location in Beloit, thanks to the sale of city-owned property at the corner of Willowbrook Road and Stateline Road.

The Beloit City Council approved the sale of the property to Pinnon Meats owner Jason Turner on Monday.

The land at 400 Willowbrook Road will be turned into a multi-tennant commercial building anchored by Pinnon Meats East.

“The City was pleased to work with Pinnon Meats, a valued and popular locally owned business, during their search for a new home,” said Economic Development Director Drew Pennington. “Their new location will allow room for expansion and will add retail space to the Willowbrook Road corridor, which is poised for major transformation in the near future.”

Pinnon Meats West is currently located at 1320 S. Madison Road. Pinnon Premium Meats is located at 2787 Milwaukee Road.

In a statement, West said, “Marcee and I moved to Beloit thirty years ago. We have found Beloit to be a great place to live, raise a family and run a business. We have made many good friends in Beloit over the past three decades. I look forward to getting this new project on Willowbrook Road started. I would strongly recommend Beloit for anyone considering starting or relocating a business.”

Pinnon Meats’ Rockford location is still recovering from the murder of longtime employee, Peggy Anderson, who was gunned down in a robbery on January 11th.