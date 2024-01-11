ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford butcher shop announced it will be closed today, January 11th, in honor of longtime worker Peggy Anderson, 63, who was murdered in a back stairway last year.

Pinnon’s Meats announced on Facebook that it would be closed for the day “to honor and celebrate the life of our Pinnon’s family member, co-worker and friend.”

Photo: Handout

Police said Anderson, 63, was killed in the back stairway leading to an upstairs apartment around 3:30 p.m. on January 11th, 2023.

Police responded to the grocery store, at 2324 N. Court, for a report of an armed robbery. When officers arrived, they found Anderson lying at the bottom of the stairway.

Authorities say Anderson was robbed by William Jones, 41, as she was walking down the stairs. During an altercation, Jones allegedly shot Anderson in the chest.

Jones was arrested in early February 2023 in Huntsville, Alabama. He is due back in court on January 18th, 2024.

Photo: Winnebago County Jail

Pinnon’s has been in business in Rockford under its current owners since 1982 as a small, neighborhood grocery and butcher shop that specializes in meats, operating under the Independent Grocers Alliance (IGA).

Originally opened by Ken Seal in 1951, the store began as Ken’s Market and was renamed Pinnon’s when Rick Pinnon took over the business in 1976. Another location, at 2787 Milwaukee Road in Beloit, opened in 1994.

The store said it would reopen on Friday, January 12th.