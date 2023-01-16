ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Pinnon Meats is raising money for the family of Peggy Anderson, a longtime employee who was killed in an armed robbery last Wednesday, January 11th.

“She has worked in the Bakery at Pinnons for two decades running it to perfection,” a GoFundMe started in her memory said. “She was the mastermind behind every delicious treat you have purchased from us. Not only was Peggy a part of our Pinnon Family, her children are as well. Because of our close bond, we feel the necessity to help relieve some of the financial burdens of her funeral and any other expense they might incur.”

More than $21,000 has been raised so far.

Police said Anderson was killed in the back stairway leading to an upstairs apartment around 3:30 p.m.

Police responded to the grocery store, at 2324 N. Court, for a report of an armed robbery. When officers arrived, they found Anderson lying at the bottom of the stairway.

On Monday, Rockford Police identified the suspect as 40-year-old William Jones. Police said Jones robbed Anderson as she was walking down the stairs. During the altercation, Anderson was shot in the chest, police said.

Jones then fled the scene in Anderson’s car, a black 2021 Toyota, which was later found, abandoned, in the 2000 block of Douglas, police said.

Pinnon’s has been in business in Rockford under its current owners since 1982 as a small, neighborhood grocery and butcher shop that specializes in meats, operating under the Independent Grocers Alliance (IGA).

Originally opened by Ken Seal in 1951, the store began as Ken’s Market and was renamed Pinnon’s when Rick Pinnon took over the business in 1976. Another location, at 2787 Milwaukee Road in Beloit, opened in 1994.