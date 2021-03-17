Pit bull dogs rescued from Winnebago house fire going up for adoption

WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — 11 pit bull-type dogs rescued from a Monday house fire in Winnebago will be going up for adoption.

The Win-Bur-Sew Fire Protection District says 10 female and 1 male dogs will go up for adoption starting Friday, March 19th.

Fire officials said the dogs were rescued after an early morning house fire on West State Road.

“Two of the dogs had some concerns of life-threatening injuries because of smoke inhalation. They were not in a good position during the fire and they were fairly stressed when we finally got them out,” Fire Chief Chief Loria said.

The owner relinquished ownership of the dogs, which will go up for adoption.

Anyone interested in adopting the dogs is asked to contact Amber Pinnon at Winnebago County Animal Shelter at 815-319-4127