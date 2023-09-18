ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Officers on Rockford Police Department’s SCOPE Team arrested a 16-year-old teen who was seen wearing a ski mask, and armed with a handgun.

According to the Rockford Police Department, officers with the 11-man team, who often operate undercover, spotted the teen walking in the 1100 block of Broadway around 8:10 p.m.

When the officers approached, the teen took off running. He was captured and taken into custody, and the loaded gun was found in his waistband, police said.

The teen was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Resisting Arrest, and a Probation Violation from a prior arrest.

SCOPE stands for Specialized Community Oriented Police Enforcement, a police unit that focuses on very specific crimes.

Made up of two teams, with a total of 11 officers, the SCOPE team is currently housed in District 1.

The unit handles multiple investigations at a time, working overnight hours in plainclothes and unmarked cars, they help relieve the burden on regular patrol units.