Plane crash at Chicago Rockford International Airport

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Emergency responders are on the scene of a reported plane crash at the Chicago Rockford International Airport.

Airport authorities said a plane went off the runway, and caught fire.

There is no word of how many passengers were on board.

Fire crews from multiple local agencies were called out around 3:45 p.m.

The FAA says a twin-engine Beechcraft Super King Air crashed during departure from Runway 19 and burned after impact.

DEVELOPING…

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

