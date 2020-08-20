Plane crash at Chicago Rockford International Airport

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Emergency responders are on the scene of a reported plane crash at the Chicago Rockford International Airport.
Airport authorities said a plane went off the runway, and caught fire.
There is no word of how many passengers were on board.
Fire crews from multiple local agencies were called out around 3:45 p.m.
The FAA says a twin-engine Beechcraft Super King Air crashed during departure from Runway 19 and burned after impact.
DEVELOPING…
