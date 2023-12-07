ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Firefighters from multiple Rockford-area agencies were called to the Chicago Rockford International Airport on Thursday afternoon for a plane was diverted due to a report of smoke in the cockpit.

First responders were called to the airport, at 2 Airport Circle, to take positions for a possible emergency at Gate 4.

According to Michael Peranich, Director of Operations and Maintenance, Northern Air Cargo flight 5711 was en route from Newark to Salt Lake City when the pilots reported seeing smoke in the cockpit.

The plane landed safely at the Rockford airport around 2:35 p.m.

Cargo was offloaded for inspection, but no sign of fire was found.