Plane involved in deadly Janesville crash was headed to Florida for repairs

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Investigators release more information about last month’s deadly plane crash in Janesville.

A recent NTSB report states the plane took off from Appleton Wisconsin’s airport before landing at Southern Wisconsin Region Airport in Rock County. Once it arrived, the plane was re-fueled and departed for Florida–where the aircraft’s landing gear was scheduled for repairs.

Tanner Byholm, 25, of Glidden, Wisconsin and Remington Viney, 26, of Kimberly, Wisconsin were identified as the two victims.

Investigators are still examining the plane’s engines.