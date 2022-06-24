DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — A pilot had to make an emergency landing on a road near the Alton Forest Preserve after his plane reportedly ran out of gas.

According to the DeKalb Sheriff’s Department, deputies found the plane on the road in the 12000 block of McGirr Road around 5:08 p.m. Thursday.

The 34-year-old pilot and his 18-year-old student said they had left the Aurora Municipal Airport in Sugar Grove and had to make the emergency landing after running out of fuel.

The plane was inspected for damages, refueled, and sent on its way, using McGirr road as a runway.