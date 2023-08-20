HANOVER, Ill. (WTVO) — A small plane crashed into a Jo Daviess county cornfield Sunday morning.

Deputies were dispatched to S. Steele and W. Steele Roads around 8:39 a.m. for multiple reports of a possible plane crash, according to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office. Witnesses had said that they saw a plane flying low and never reappearing.

Personal with the Hanover Fire Depart, Elizabeth Fire Department, Elizabeth EMS and AirCare helped deputies search the area, which was eventually found in a corn field near IL Rt. 84 S. The pilot was found on the road a short ways away from the crash.

They were treated for minor injuries on the scene and was released.

The accident remains under investigation by the FAA and Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office.